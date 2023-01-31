S.Korea could consider lifting visa curbs on travellers from China before end Feb -Yonhap
South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday Seoul could consider lifting the restriction on short-term visas for travellers from China before the end of February if the number of COVID infections in China is "manageable," Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas to Chinese visitors since early this month after China abruptly ended its stringent "zero-COVID" policy, leading to a wave of infections. Seoul's move prompted Beijing retaliate by also suspending issuing short-term visas in South Korea.
