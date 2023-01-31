Left Menu

S.Korea could consider lifting visa curbs on travellers from China before end Feb -Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:39 IST
S.Korea could consider lifting visa curbs on travellers from China before end Feb -Yonhap
Han Duck-soo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday Seoul could consider lifting the restriction on short-term visas for travellers from China before the end of February if the number of COVID infections in China is "manageable," Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas to Chinese visitors since early this month after China abruptly ended its stringent "zero-COVID" policy, leading to a wave of infections. Seoul's move prompted Beijing retaliate by also suspending issuing short-term visas in South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023