Maharashtra logs 11 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 81

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 11 fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,37,264 while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, said a health department bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 12 cases and zero fatality. The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 13 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,762 and leaving the state with 81 active cases.

It said 8,379 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,63,33,821.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

