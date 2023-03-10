Haryana: Lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested H3N2 in Jan

A 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January, a health department official said on Friday.

''As per preliminary information, patient, 56-year-old male, resident of Jind district, died on 08-02-23 at home, was a lung cancer patient. He had tested positive for H3N2 virus in January at PGIMS hospital in Rohtak,'' the official said.

The official said the patient had tested positive for the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus on January 17.

