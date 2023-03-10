Haryana: Lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested H3N2 in Jan
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January, a health department official said on Friday.
''As per preliminary information, patient, 56-year-old male, resident of Jind district, died on 08-02-23 at home, was a lung cancer patient. He had tested positive for H3N2 virus in January at PGIMS hospital in Rohtak,'' the official said.
The official said the patient had tested positive for the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus on January 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sajjan Jindal named EY Entrepreneur of 2022; KP Singh gets lifetime achievement award
White House hopeful Nikki Haley should not be criticised or praised for her gender or ethnicity: Bobby Jindal
Jindal Global Law School is India’s Leading Research-Driven Faculty with Over 120 Scopus Publications - Higher than all NLUs
CII, Jindal Stainless partner to create awareness on corrosion-related issues in India
Jindal to invest Rs 10k Cr to set up 3 mn-tonne steel plant in AP