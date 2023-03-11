Left Menu

India logs 456 new Covid cases, 1 death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 10:52 IST
India logs 456 new Covid cases, 1 death
  • Country:
  • India

India recorded 456 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,406, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,780 with one death reported in Gujarat, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

So far, the country has logged a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,89,968) Covid cases.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,782, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023