Maha: Thane district logs 11 COVID-19 cases

A total of 11 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Thane district of Maharashtra, taking the overall tally of infections to 7,47,564, a health official said on Monday. With the latest addition of cases on Sunday, the district currently has 60 active cases, he said.

The overall COVID-19 death toll stood at 11,969 with no fresh fatality on Sunday, while the count of recoveries is 7,36,307, the official added.

