German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reaffirmed his commitment to distancing the country's political mainstream from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. At a national party conference in Stuttgart, Merz assured his fellow Christian Democratic Union (CDU) members that alliance with the AfD would never be considered as it could risk the nation's democratic principles.

Merz declared with certainty that the AfD, notorious for drawing comparisons with the rise of the Nazi Party, poses a serious threat to Germany's political integrity. He promised to lead a strenuous opposition against the far-right's agenda, aimed at destabilizing the political landscape.

The entrenched reluctance of Germany's mainstream political parties to engage with the AfD contrasts starkly with the latter's claims of being unfairly marginalized. Despite the AfD's accusations of undemocratic treatment, mainstream leaders remain wary of repeating historical missteps that led to authoritarian governance in the past.

