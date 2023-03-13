Left Menu

No relief for European stocks as bank selloff continues

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is set to hike rates by 50 bps later this week. HSBC slipped 0.1% after the British bank said it is acquiring the UK subsidiary of SVB for 1 pound, rescuing a key lender for technology start-ups in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 13:54 IST
No relief for European stocks as bank selloff continues
Representative Image

European stocks fell on Monday as bank stocks continued to tumble in the region even as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0812 GMT, having closed at a more-than-five-week low on Friday. However, Wall Street futures rallied after the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury announced a range of measures to stabilise the banking system and said depositors at SVB would have access to their deposits on Monday.

European banking stocks dropped 1.1%, after their worst two-day selloff in more than five months, on worries about the resilience of the sector's balance sheet in the face of SVB's collapse and the interest rate outlook. Investors now see a nearly 90% chance that the Fed will hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) next week, a drastic change from the 50-bps hike they had priced in previously following strong economic data.

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it expects no rate hike in light of the recent stress in the financial sector. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is set to hike rates by 50 bps later this week.

HSBC slipped 0.1% after the British bank said it is acquiring the UK subsidiary of SVB for 1 pound, rescuing a key lender for technology start-ups in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eyes US approval; Exodus of healthcare workers from poor countries worsening, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: With positive combo meningococcal vaccine data, GSK eye...

 Global
2
Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

Step up support to Syria-Türkiye earthquake survivors: UN refugee chief

 Global
3
Domestic markets extend losses; Sensex down 259 points in morning trade

Domestic markets extend losses; Sensex down 259 points in morning trade

 Mumbai
4
Cost-effective agro-waste leather to substitute toxic synthetic products

Cost-effective agro-waste leather to substitute toxic synthetic products

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of AI: Transforming the Way We Live and Work

Google's Workspace Gets a Boost with New Generative AI Tools

H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, Precautions, and the Importance of Early Treatment

From Agrarian to Industrial: A Look at India's Economic Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023