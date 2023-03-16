Left Menu

Healthcare worker unions agree pay offer with UK government

Healthcare worker unions agree pay offer with UK government

Unions representing healthcare workers in England have agreed a pay offer with the government, they said in a joint statement on Thursday, potentially ending the dispute after months of strikes in the state-run service.

The deal, which covers nurses and ambulance workers but not doctors, still needs to be put to a vote among union members working for the health service.

