Left Menu

European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors

European stocks fell on Monday and shares of Credit Suisse dived more than 60% after UBS agreed to buy the troubled bank in a $3 billion deal, valuing the Swiss lender at just a fraction of its market value and sparking fears of a broader banking crisis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% by 0807 GMT, after having recorded its biggest weekly decline of the year on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:46 IST
European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors
Representative Image

European stocks fell on Monday and shares of Credit Suisse dived more than 60% after UBS agreed to buy the troubled bank in a $3 billion deal, valuing the Swiss lender at just a fraction of its market value and sparking fears of a broader banking crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% by 0807 GMT, after having recorded its biggest weekly decline of the year on Friday. Shares of Credit Suisse slumped 62.3% after rival UBS Group AG said it will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for the 167-year-old bank and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday.

Shares of UBS dropped 8.8%. Investors were also spooked by news that Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds - or AT1 bonds - with a notional value of $17 billion will be valued at zero, angering some of the holders of the debt who thought they would be better protected than shareholders.

The wider European banking index slid 3.2% to hit its lowest level in three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023