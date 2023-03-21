Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday after a deal to rescue Credit Suisse and central bank efforts to bolster confidence in the financial system relieved investors, while participants also weighed the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this week. UBS late on Sunday agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more turmoil in the banking group.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2023 01:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday after a deal to rescue Credit Suisse and central bank efforts to bolster confidence in the financial system relieved investors, while participants also weighed the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this week.

UBS late on Sunday agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more turmoil in the banking group. Also, major central banks moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.

The S&P Banking index and the KBW Regional Banking index were higher following sharp losses last week. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank shook markets earlier this month. "In today's price action, you see the market containing those banks, so it's not spreading. On top of it, we're seeing a risk off in the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All of the major S&P 500 sectors were higher. Among other regional banks, PacWest Bancorp was up after the bank said deposit outflows had stabilized, while New York Community Bancorp climbed after the bank's unit agreed to buy deposits and loans from Signature Bank. "Where it is another bank coming in, that is the kind of headline that helps underpin confidence in the banking system," Krosby said. "It helps to halt the panic and fear."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 34.19 points, or 0.87%, to end at 3,950.83 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 45.09 points, or 0.39%, to 11,675.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 380.95 points, or 1.20%, to 32,242.93. The Credit Suisse takeover helped the market, but U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse were down sharply on Monday, while UBS Group shares were up.

Regional bank First Republic Bank also was down sharply following a downgrade by S&P Global and a report of more fundraising that fanned worries about the bank's liquidity despite a $30 billion rescue last week. Trading in shares of the bank was halted several times due to volatility. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed decision. Before the turmoil with the banks earlier this month, many market participants had been factoring in a 50 basis-point interest rate hike from the Fed at its March meeting this week.

Fed funds futures as of Monday were showing a 26.9% probability of the Fed holding its overnight rate at a current 4.5%-4.75% when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Shares of Amazon.com were down following the company's plans to slash another 9,000 jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
3
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023