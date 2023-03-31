Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 09:03 IST
PM Modi wishes Pope speedy recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Pope Francis good health and a speedy recovery from his illness.

The 86-year-old pontiff showed marked improvement on Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his doctors reported.

Modi tweeted, ''Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

