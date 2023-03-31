Pope Francis expected to take part in Palm Sunday service - Vatican
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:47 IST
Pope Francis is expected to take part in a Palm Sunday service in St Peter's Square on April 2, the Vatican said in statement on Friday.
The Vatican earlier announced that the pope was set to leave hospital on Saturday as he was responding well to treatment for a bronchitis infection.
Palm Sunday marks the start of busy Holy Week celebrations.
