Veteran banker Win Bischoff dies at 81 - Sky News
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:26 IST
Win Bischoff, one of the world's most influential and celebrated financiers, has died at the age of 81, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Bischoff was a former chairman of British bank Lloyds Banking Group, and also served as chief executive of asset manager Schroders.
