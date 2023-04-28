Mumbai records 135 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai on Friday reported 135 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the case tally in India's financial capital to 11,62,592, and death toll to 19,764. A day before, the city had recorded 135 new cases and one death.

A 77-year-old woman with comorbidities died due to COVID-19 on Friday, the BMC said. As many as 1,466 tests were conducted in the city during the day. The number of recovered patients rose to 11,41,805 with 225 patients recovering since previous evening.

There are 1,023 active patients in the city now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.2 per cent and overall growth rate of cases for the period between April 21 to 27 was 0.0132 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate was 5,238 days.

