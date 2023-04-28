Left Menu

Mumbai records 135 COVID-19 cases, one death

A day before, the city had recorded 135 new cases and one death.A 77-year-old woman with comorbidities died due to COVID-19 on Friday, the BMC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 20:50 IST
Mumbai records 135 COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Friday reported 135 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the case tally in India's financial capital to 11,62,592, and death toll to 19,764. A day before, the city had recorded 135 new cases and one death.

A 77-year-old woman with comorbidities died due to COVID-19 on Friday, the BMC said. As many as 1,466 tests were conducted in the city during the day. The number of recovered patients rose to 11,41,805 with 225 patients recovering since previous evening.

There are 1,023 active patients in the city now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.2 per cent and overall growth rate of cases for the period between April 21 to 27 was 0.0132 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate was 5,238 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023