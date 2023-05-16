Tackling Obesity Risks: Optimizing the Work Setup

Obesity is a significant public health concern worldwide, linked to a variety of serious health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer. While there is no denying that obesity can be attributed, partially or entirely, to medical conditions, it would be unfair to blame excessive weight solely on pre-existing conditions. In more and more cases, lifestyle and environmental factors contribute heavily to the prevalence of obesity. One of the most commonly ignored culprits is the office environment.

Indeed, have you ever considered how the office setup could impact obesity risks? Here are some of the most frequent issues that the workplace can create.

The risks of prolonged sitting

Sedentary behavior has been identified as a major contributor to obesity. An office is a place that contributes to prolonged sitting. In fact, the average office worker can remain in a seated position for several hours at a time, often over 3 to 4 hours spent at a desk without standing up.

Research has demonstrated that excessive sitting can lead to increased body fat and metabolic disorders. But obesity is not the only risk of sitting too much. Excessive sitting leads to a cluster of complex conditions, including unhealthy cholesterol levels and high blood sugar. These conditions facilitate the development of obesity.

According to experts, less sitting can be significantly beneficial for individual health and dramatical counteract the risks caused by working at a desk. This is precisely where office modifications such as the introduction of standing desks can make a huge difference to a team’s health. Indeed, adjustable workstations and stand-up desks can help employees alternate between sitting and standing positions, which reduces sedentary behavior at work.

The role of regular breaks

Regardless of the office culture, many employees struggle to take regular breaks in the office environment. Many individuals feel guilty about taking a break away from the desk. This may be the result of a hectic work environment or even an unhealthy work culture that validates gossiping. Employees may worry they will become an easy target if they take a break. Yet prolonged work without breaks elevates stress levels. Stress is linked to increased body weight and obesity.

Indeed, stress increases cortisol levels, which frequently correlates to an increase in abdominal fat mass and hormonal disruption. This drives more than one harmful consequence: The body becomes less effective at burning energy. Additionally, people are more susceptible to unhealthy food choices and excessive intake. Moreover, the absence of breaks also increases time spent sitting at a desk, which, as we know, is dangerous.

Long working days and short nights

How long is the average workday? This depends entirely on the type of office you work in. But on average, working days are around 10 to 12 hours around the world. Most individuals work above the contracted number of hours for a variety of reasons, including catching up on work delays caused by a meeting culture or compensating for frequent interruptions during the work day.

Working long hours leads to mental fatigue. Employees become less productive and therefore tend to work even longer. As a result, nights can be considerably shortened. It is not uncommon for people to bring some work home. Yet, short nights can’t be cured with a cup of joe in the morning. Short nights equal sleep deprivation, which disrupts the hormonal balance, leading to slow metabolism, increased appetite, and overall cravings.

Relying on junk food

Why is junk food so commonly associated with office life? The truth is that the office environment encourages unhealthy choices as a coping mechanism. Individuals turn to junk food due to convenience and time constraints. When the working day gets longer and the night shorter, there is no time to prepare a balanced lunch box. On the other hand, ordering a cheeky burger for lunch is fast, easy, simple, and also gives a feel-good boost.

This brings up the second issue of junk food. Unhealthy food choices are already available in most office environments. Does the team need to work late for an urgent project? It’s common practice to order food delivery, which is unlikely to come with a balanced nutritional value. Did an employee have a particularly tough day? Then, the team can expect to don a box of donuts. The bottom line: Junk food acts as a reward. As long as stress and office work remain tightly entwined, it will be difficult to remove junk food from the workplace.

Socializing in the workplace

Office socializing typically revolves around coffee breaks and shared snacks, which can contribute to obesity risks. High-calorie coffee beverages including cream, syrups, and full-fat dairy, paired with unhealthy snack options inevitably lead to excessive calorie intake.

Yet, for many employees, the morning coffee round with a sweet treat is part of making friends in the workplace. Healthier employees who avoid these socializing events are more likely to be perceived as rude or tough to work with.

In conclusion, the modern office needs to change to make room for healthier lifestyle habits. Unfortunately, peer pressure is an important factor in the workplace. In an environment where bad habits are accepted and perceived as the standard to aim for, it becomes impossible for employees to build a strong professional careers and remain healthy in the office.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of workplaces to prioritize healthy choices and create new routines. Incorporating ergonomic designs, such as treadmill desks or adjustable workstations can be a game changer. Additionally using ergonomic chairs that are designed for short periods of sitting can help transform sedentary lifestyles.

It is also crucial to promote breaks, not only through the introduction of break areas but also through a more respectful work culture. Frequent interruptions and excessive meetings need to disappear to make time for actual breaks away from the desk. Many corporate offices also use fitness break rooms where staff can get physically active away from the desk.

Last, but not least, it is vital to help employees make healthy choices. This includes bringing healthy food options to the office, such as healthy snacks: fruits, nuts, etc. But there’s more than food! Setting shorter working hours and ensuring people can stick to those is a tricky but indispensable strategy. This requires changing productivity and work habits, and removing some tasks off your team’s plate.

