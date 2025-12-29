Nitin Nabin's Strategic Visit: Boosting BJP's Momentum in Telangana
BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is set to visit Telangana, offering strategic advice to strengthen the party's presence in the state. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao emphasized the visit's potential impact while addressing internal issues and political dynamics, including Telangana Assembly debates and K Chandrasekhar Rao's participation.
BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Telangana next month, as announced by state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday.
During a meeting in Delhi, Rao discussed with Nabin strategies to bolster the party's influence in Telangana. The visit is expected to energize the party's efforts in the state.
Rao also called for a longer winter session of the Telangana Assembly to thoroughly debate crucial issues, while critiquing BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's sporadic attendance.