Nitin Nabin's Lutyens' Delhi Move: A Sign of BJP's Generational Shift

Nitin Nabin, recently appointed as the BJP's national working president, is expected to move into a coveted government bungalow at 9, Sunehri Bagh, Lutyens' Delhi, according to official sources.

A seasoned politician, Nabin has been a significant figure in Bihar's political landscape, serving as a minister under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. His move to Delhi marks a notable moment in his career as he is poised to succeed J P Nadda as the BJP national president, suggesting a generational shift within the party.

Notably, Nabin will join a prestigious neighborhood, close to notable political figures such as Rahul Gandhi. This move not only bolsters his standing within the party but also reflects the evolving leadership dynamics in India's ruling party.