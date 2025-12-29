Nitin Nabin's Lutyens' Delhi Move: A Sign of BJP's Generational Shift
BJP's new national working president, Nitin Nabin, set to move into a prestigious Lutyens' Delhi bungalow, indicating a generational shift within the party. Currently a key figure in Bihar politics, Nabin is expected to succeed J P Nadda as BJP national president. Other prominent leaders reside nearby.
- Country:
- India
Nitin Nabin, recently appointed as the BJP's national working president, is expected to move into a coveted government bungalow at 9, Sunehri Bagh, Lutyens' Delhi, according to official sources.
A seasoned politician, Nabin has been a significant figure in Bihar's political landscape, serving as a minister under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. His move to Delhi marks a notable moment in his career as he is poised to succeed J P Nadda as the BJP national president, suggesting a generational shift within the party.
Notably, Nabin will join a prestigious neighborhood, close to notable political figures such as Rahul Gandhi. This move not only bolsters his standing within the party but also reflects the evolving leadership dynamics in India's ruling party.
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Directness: Rahul Gandhi's Election Inquiry Unanswered
Rahul Gandhi: Congress as India's Voice and Protector of Values
Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Political Strategy
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes VB-G RAM G Act, Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan'
Rahul Gandhi Slams New Employment Act as 'Attack on States'