Tragedy in the Air: NJ Helicopter Collision Claims Lives

Two pilots, Kenneth Kirsch and Michael Greenberg, were killed after their helicopters collided midair in Hammonton, New Jersey. Both local residents and friends, the crash occurred close to a cafe they frequented. The incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hammonton | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:19 IST
Authorities have identified the two pilots who tragically lost their lives when their helicopters collided midair over southern New Jersey on Sunday.

Kenneth Kirsch, 65, and Michael Greenberg, 71, were long-time friends residing in New Jersey. Kirsch, from Carney's Point, was declared dead at a local hospital, while Greenberg, from Sewell, passed away at the crash site.

The collision, which took place near Hammonton, was reported by Police Chief Kevin Friel. Eye witnesses noted the helicopters were flying close together before the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.

