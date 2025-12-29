Left Menu

Argentine President Javier Milei Plans Diplomacy Tour to the UK

Argentine President Javier Milei will visit the UK in April or May, as confirmed by his office after a report by The Telegraph. Discussions may include lifting a weapons sales ban related to Falkland Islands conflict. Argentina seeks sovereignty through diplomacy, claiming the islands, also known as Islas Malvinas.

Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei is set to visit the United Kingdom in either April or May, a development recently confirmed by his office. The announcement follows a revelation by The Telegraph regarding Milei's intentions to strengthen Argentina-UK relations.

While Milei's office has yet to disclose specific details about his agenda or meetings in the UK, it is suggested that discussions might revolve around lifting the existing ban on weapons sales. This ban relates to the long-standing dispute over the Falkland Islands, which Britain manages.

Milei has reiterated Argentina's claim to the islands, known locally as Islas Malvinas, advocating for a diplomatic approach to regaining them. The conflict over these South Atlantic islands has remained a sensitive issue since the 1982 war between the two nations.

