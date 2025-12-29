Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Major Drone Attack on Putin's Residence

Russia claims 91 Ukrainian drones attempted to attack President Putin’s residence in Novgorod, but they were shot down without causing damage. Foreign Minister Lavrov indicated potential retaliation and suggested the attack was a sabotage effort against peace talks with Ukraine. Peace negotiations with the US will proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:18 IST
Russia Thwarts Major Drone Attack on Putin's Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant security breach, Russia revealed on Monday that 91 Ukrainian drones targeted President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. The assault was averted without damage, according to Russian officials.

During a televised statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov detailed the event, emphasizing that the drones were intercepted and eliminated. Lavrov accused Ukraine of attempting to undermine peace discussions, cautioning that Russia may choose an appropriate time to respond.

Despite the attack, Lavrov confirmed that peace negotiations with the United States, led by President Donald Trump, will continue. Russian TV broadcasted that Putin conveyed the incident to Trump in a phone call, where Trump reportedly expressed shock.

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

