Russia Thwarts Major Drone Attack on Putin's Residence
Russia claims 91 Ukrainian drones attempted to attack President Putin’s residence in Novgorod, but they were shot down without causing damage. Foreign Minister Lavrov indicated potential retaliation and suggested the attack was a sabotage effort against peace talks with Ukraine. Peace negotiations with the US will proceed.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a significant security breach, Russia revealed on Monday that 91 Ukrainian drones targeted President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. The assault was averted without damage, according to Russian officials.
During a televised statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov detailed the event, emphasizing that the drones were intercepted and eliminated. Lavrov accused Ukraine of attempting to undermine peace discussions, cautioning that Russia may choose an appropriate time to respond.
Despite the attack, Lavrov confirmed that peace negotiations with the United States, led by President Donald Trump, will continue. Russian TV broadcasted that Putin conveyed the incident to Trump in a phone call, where Trump reportedly expressed shock.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Putin
- drone attack
- Lavrov
- peace talks
- Trump
- residence
- Novgorod
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Trump's Key Meeting with Netanyahu: Pivotal Talks on Gaza Ceasefire and Regional Stability
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act
Trump, Netanyahu Aim to Propel Gaza Ceasefire Amid Brewing Tensions
Trump and Netanyahu: Navigating Ceasefires and Regional Tensions
Tensions and Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks