Russia Thwarts Major Drone Attack on Putin's Residence

In a significant security breach, Russia revealed on Monday that 91 Ukrainian drones targeted President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. The assault was averted without damage, according to Russian officials.

During a televised statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov detailed the event, emphasizing that the drones were intercepted and eliminated. Lavrov accused Ukraine of attempting to undermine peace discussions, cautioning that Russia may choose an appropriate time to respond.

Despite the attack, Lavrov confirmed that peace negotiations with the United States, led by President Donald Trump, will continue. Russian TV broadcasted that Putin conveyed the incident to Trump in a phone call, where Trump reportedly expressed shock.