On Wednesday, the city had witnessed 24 cases and one fatality.A total of 917 tests were conducted in the city during the day, taking the cumulative test count to 1,88,65,350.The number of recoveries has reached 11,43,676 after 48 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. There are now 151 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:36 IST
Mumbai logs 21 new COVID-19 cases
Mumbai on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall tally to 11,63,598, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,771 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the city had witnessed 24 cases and one fatality.

A total of 917 tests were conducted in the city during the day, taking the cumulative test count to 1,88,65,350.

The number of recoveries has reached 11,43,676 after 48 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. There are now 151 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 11 and 17 was 0.0019 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 33,720 days, the BMC bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

