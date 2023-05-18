Left Menu

People at high risk to mpox should get 2 doses of Bavarian Nordic vaccine, US CDC says

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:31 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people at high risk of mpox to get two doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine, based on new evidence from a U.S. study showing that two doses were more effective at preventing infection than one, officials said on Thursday.

The study, published on Thursday, offered some of the first evidence on the efficacy of the Jynneos vaccine, which was deployed last year during a global outbreak of mpox that affected more than 30,000 people in the United States.

