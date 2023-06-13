Left Menu

Russia's Wagner mercenary chief says he is unsure if his men will continue fighting in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:25 IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he was "not sure" if Wagner would stay in Ukraine after having taken the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after a months-long battle.

Wagner mercenaries have in the past been active in Africa and the Middle East too and still have some contracts there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

