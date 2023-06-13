Russia's Wagner mercenary chief says he is unsure if his men will continue fighting in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he was "not sure" if Wagner would stay in Ukraine after having taken the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after a months-long battle.
Wagner mercenaries have in the past been active in Africa and the Middle East too and still have some contracts there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital, crowds mark Kyiv Day
Russia launches 15th air assault on Kyiv in May
Russia launches large air raid on Kyiv, 15th attack in May
Russia launches largest drone attack of Ukraine conflict on Kyiv
Foreign investors withdrew $36 bln after selling businesses in Russia - RIA