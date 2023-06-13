No medical post should be vacant more than four weeks: Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials that no post in the medical and health department should be vacant more than four weeks to avoid the scarcity of medical and para-medical professionals.

He issued these instructions while reviewing the health department, emphasising on the effective implementation of Family Doctor concept and the key role played by village clinics and primary health centres (PHCs) in achieving the objectives of preventive care.

''The recruitment system also should be strengthened with the supervision of an IAS officer to avoid scarcity of medical and para-medical professionals in the department…no post should be vacant for more than four weeks,'' said the Chief Minister in a press note shared by state government today. Reddy asked officials to ensure that government hospitals run corruption-free following the standard operating procedures (SoPs), including strengthening the grievance-redressal system by showcasing toll free numbers prominently in all hospitals. Meanwhile, officials apprised the Chief Minister that 1.4 crore patients, including 36 lakh hypertension patients and 24 lakh diabetic patients were treated under the Family Doctor programme so far. While community health officers are being trained in giving first aid, treating snake bites, injecting fluids, wound care, dressing and basic cardiac life support, the Chief Minister directed officials to conduct eye tests at regular intervals in village clinics. On reviewing sickle cell anaemia prevention measures, the officials informed him that a target of 6.68 lakh tests has been set for this year with diagnostic tests beginning from Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Parvatipuram Manyam districts from June. Further, the officials informed the Chief Minister that dentists are also visiting the PHCs to strengthen oral health while measures are being taken to identify people suffering from Tuberculosis. The Chief Minister told officials to issue QR code embedded 'Aarogyasri' cards (Government Health Insurance Card) to all newborn babies in a family and add their health status.

