'Stop Sneeze to Wheeze' initiative launched to raise awareness about coexistence of allergic rhinitis, asthma

An initiative 'Stop Sneeze to Wheeze' has been launched to raise awareness about the coexistence of allergic rhinitis and asthma as part of the World Allergy Week. These two respiratory conditions often occur together, impacting millions of people worldwide. ''The initiative, launched by Alkem Laboratories Ltd, aims to emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, effective management, and improved quality of life for patients living with these conditions,'' Sudipta Roy, President, Head - Acute business, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, said.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Under this programme, Alkem would organise around 600 camps, 200 to 300 CMEs, 60 TV shows, and approximately 1,000 awareness events across the country. Allergic rhinitis, commonly referred to as hay fever, is an inflammatory condition affecting nasal passages, triggered by allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and mold spores. ''If left untreated, it can progress to asthma, a chronic respiratory condition characterised by airway inflammation and heightened sensitivity to triggers,'' Roy said.

The coexistence of allergic rhinitis and asthma results in unique challenges for individuals, as these conditions interact and worsen each other's symptoms, he said.

Allergic rhinitis can exacerbate asthma symptoms, while uncontrolled asthma can further intensify the allergic rhinitis symptoms, leading to a distressing cycle of respiratory difficulties that significantly impact a person's quality of life.

"The incidence of asthma and allergic rhinitis is on the rise within the general population, with a significant number of newly diagnosed patients experiencing both upper and lower airway symptoms. Recent estimates suggest that approximately 60 to 78 per cent of individuals diagnosed with asthma also have concurrent allergic rhinitis,'' Roy said. "To address this pressing health concern, Alkem Laboratories Ltd in collaboration with healthcare providers, has designed a comprehensive awareness campaign as part of the 'Stop Sneeze to Wheeze' initiative through a series of awareness drives, camps, and clinics. The campaign aims to educate the public and patients,'' he added.

Patients may seek medical advice for persistent nasal symptoms or recurrent respiratory issues, recognising common triggers, adhering to prescribed treatment plans, educating themselves about early warning signs, considering allergy testing to identify specific allergens, and adopting a healthy lifestyle, Roy said. These practices can help strengthen the immune system and reduce the severity of symptoms.

And for this, one needs the right information from credible sources, which is available on the Healthy Lungs portal (www.thehealthylungs.com) – a one-stop credible knowledge repository on lung diseases, Roy said. The portal is dedicated to enhancing awareness, busting myths, improving knowledge and motivating patients to adhere to the therapy, he added.

