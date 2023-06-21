Mumbai reports two new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, which raised its overall infection count to 11,63,921, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

On Tuesday, the metropolis reported six cases and zero fatality.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 792 tests were conducted in the city and the cumulative test count reached 1,88,92,118.

The number of recoveries reached 11,44,117 after five patients recuperated in the last 24 hours.

The city is left with 31 active cases, it said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate for the period between June 14 and 20 was 0.0005 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is at 1,66,615, the bulletin said.

