Left Menu

Mumbai reports two new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:50 IST
Mumbai reports two new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, which raised its overall infection count to 11,63,921, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,773 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

On Tuesday, the metropolis reported six cases and zero fatality.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 792 tests were conducted in the city and the cumulative test count reached 1,88,92,118.

The number of recoveries reached 11,44,117 after five patients recuperated in the last 24 hours.

The city is left with 31 active cases, it said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate for the period between June 14 and 20 was 0.0005 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is at 1,66,615, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023