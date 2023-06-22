Six months after coup, Myanmar’s political, rights and aid crisis is worsening
UN News | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:06 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine: Dam destruction ‘monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe’: Guterres
Japan PM Kishida offers Zelenskiy emergency humanitarian aid-Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary
UN aid chief says Ukraine faces "hugely worse'' humanitarian situation after the dam rupture
UN official lauds ERC's humanitarian, developmental role in Syria
UAE: AGDA and DIHAD sign MoU to collaborate on humanitarian work