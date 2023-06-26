India records 47 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 1,655

India witnessed a single-day rise of 47 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload has been recorded at 1,655, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,903 (5.31 lakh), the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,49,93,999 (4.49 crore).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,60,441 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.

