Toddler, 35-year-old man killed in separate incidents of slab, wooden loft crash in Mumbai

A 35-year-old man and a toddler were killed in separate incidents of structure collapse within homes in Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was seriously injured when a wooden loft crashed on him in his home in slum-dominated Ganapat Patil Nagar in suburban Dahisar at around 4.30 pm, they said.

The boy was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him ''brought dead'', said the officials.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Kishan Dhulla, was injured when a bathroom slab collapsed at his house at around 9.30 pm in the western suburb of Kandivali, a civic official said.

He was also rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him ''brought dead'', the official said.

