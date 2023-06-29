Left Menu

Toddler, 35-year-old man killed in separate incidents of slab, wooden loft crash in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:35 IST
Toddler, 35-year-old man killed in separate incidents of slab, wooden loft crash in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man and a toddler were killed in separate incidents of structure collapse within homes in Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was seriously injured when a wooden loft crashed on him in his home in slum-dominated Ganapat Patil Nagar in suburban Dahisar at around 4.30 pm, they said.

The boy was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him ''brought dead'', said the officials.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Kishan Dhulla, was injured when a bathroom slab collapsed at his house at around 9.30 pm in the western suburb of Kandivali, a civic official said.

He was also rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him ''brought dead'', the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023