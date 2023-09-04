Novo's Wegovy weight-loss drug will cost 149-299 pounds in UK -Simple Online Pharmacy
Simple Online Pharmacy, a UK-based online pharmacy chain, told Reuters on Monday that it would sell Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy in the range of 149 pounds to 299 pounds ($188-$377).
It was the first indication from a pharmacy of how much the popular drug would cost in Britain after Novo announced it had launched Wegovy earlier on Monday.
($1 = 0.7921 pounds)
