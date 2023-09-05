Left Menu

No evidence McConnell has seizure disorder - Congress physician

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:04 IST
There is no evidence that U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has a seizure disorder or suffered a stroke, the attending physician for Congress said on Tuesday after the senator froze for the second time in recent weeks.

In a one-paragraph letter to the Kentucky Republican, Dr. Brian Monahan said he reached his conclusion after a comprehensive neurological assessment including several medical evaluations that included brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists. "There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease," Monahan said.

"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall." Last Wednesday, McConnell, 81, froze up for a second time in little more than a month.

