Arunachal's Papum Pare, East Siang districts have highest cases of cervical cancer in state: Govt

Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare and East Siang districts have the highest age adjusted rate (AAR) of cervical cancer in the state, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Responding to a question by BJP member Tsering Lhamu during question hour, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang informed that according to a report of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research-IMCR Bengaluru, Papum Pare has the highest AAR of 22.7 per lakh population while Pasighat in East Siang district has AAR of 20.3.

Cervical cancer develops in a woman's cervix and is caused due to human papillomavirus and is a vaccine preventable ailment, the minister said.

Libang said two doses of vaccines to a girl child in the age from 9 to 14 years would provide protection against cervical cancer.

''Vaccination proposals was put up by the department in 2020-21 and again in 2021-22 but they were not considered by the Foundation for Primary Immuno-deficiency Diseases (FPID), due to austerity measures in 2020-21 and fund constraints in 2021-22,'' the minister disclosed.

He added that vaccination against cervical cancer would be carried out in the state as and when fund provision is provided by the FPID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)