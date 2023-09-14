WHO releasing $2 mln from emergency fund to support Libya flood victims

The World Health Organization (WHO) is releasing $2 million from its emergency fund to support the victims of floods in Libya, its director general said on Thursday.

"The health needs of the survivors are becoming more urgent," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "WHO is releasing $2 million from our emergency contingency fund to support our response."

