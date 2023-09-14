17-year-old boy with rare tumour weighing 1.9 kg operated upon at Gurugram hospital

A 17-year-old boy with a rare tumour weighing 1.9 kg in his chest cavity was successfully operated upon at a private hospital in Gurugram, doctors have said.

The tumour was detected when the boy consulted a doctor as he was suffering from typical neck and chest pain.

He was diagnosed with Thymolipoma, a condition in which the thymus gland grows in size and covers extensive portions of the chest and lungs. If such cases are not treated on time, the patient may have severe complications such as breathlessness, atrophic diaphragm muscles and reduced lung capacity, according to doctors.

The patient, who had initially consulted a doctor for a typical neck and chest pain, accompanied by fever, underwent a series of comprehensive medical tests that led to the diagnosis of the rare condition, said Dr Udgeath Dhir, Director and Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

While talking about the case, the doctor said, "Thymolipomas are rare tumours composed of fatty tissue and thymic tissues. Thymolipomas, although benign in nature, can grow to considerable size and cause compression of surrounding structures, leading to difficulty in breathing, chest pain, and other discomforts.'' He further added that the tumour was putting immense pressure on the lungs and heart, as a result the heart and lungs were not functioning to their full capacity. There was an urgent need for medical intervention and they went ahead with a high-risk surgery to remove the massive tumour.

By making incisions along the sides of lungs, the team of doctors strategically minimized the potential risks associated with accessing and removing the tumour, a statement from the hospital said.

One of the most critical aspects of the surgery was the administration of anaesthesia. The medical team executed this step with meticulous precision, as inducting anaesthesia had high risk factors and would have led to compression of the heart and a potential halt in blood circulation once anaesthesia was induced, it said.

''In this case, the patient's quality of life was significantly impacted due to the size of the tumour. Using advanced imaging techniques and precise surgical planning, we were able to remove the Thymolipoma, while preserving the integrity of the surrounding vital structures,'' Dhir said. The procedure involved meticulous dissection and careful attention to detail. ''In this case, the chances of recurrence are very less as we removed the entire tissue which had the potential of re-growth," he said.

