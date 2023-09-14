FSSAI lodges 1,411 prosecution cases against food businesses since Apr

Left Menu

According to the records, 1,411 prosecution cases have been initiated against FBOs found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards FSS Act, 2006, since April 1, 2023, it said. The regulator advised all FBOs to follow the standards of food products prescribed by FSSAI and ensure safe and hygienic practices for the manufacturing of food products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday said 1,411 prosecution cases have been filed since April against food business operators (FBOs) found to be violating food safety laws.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a statement that it has taken stern action against FBOs found to be violating food safety laws. ''According to the records, 1,411 prosecution cases have been initiated against FBOs found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, since April 1, 2023,'' it said. The prosecution initiated against the FBOs covers different violations committed, including carrying out a food business without a valid license and manufacturing or selling unsafe food. Since the beginning of this financial year, a number of food products across various categories like milk and milk products, spices, packaged drinking water, nutraceuticals, sauces, pickles, chips, jaggery, etc. have been tested to ensure compliance with product standards and safety of the same. FSSAI, along with states/UT food authorities, is continuously monitoring the quality and safety of food products for consumers in the country by drawing and testing samples. FBOs found to be in violation of the rules are liable to face fines and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulator advised all FBOs to follow the standards of food products prescribed by FSSAI and ensure safe and hygienic practices for the manufacturing of food products. ''Any non-compliance may result in strict action against the violating FBOs,'' FSSAI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

