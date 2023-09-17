Four members of Greek rescue team killed in road accident in Libya - Libyan health minister
Reuters | Tripoli
Four members of a Greek rescue team were killed in a road accident in Libya, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government said on Sunday.
The "horrific" accident also left 15 injured, including seven in critical condition, Othman Abduljaleel told a televised news conference.
