Andhra Governor undergoes appendectomy

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday underwent a robot assisted appendectomy at a hospital near here. The Governor is currently in a stable condition, the Raj Bhavan said in an update. The Governor, who complained of abdominal pain, was admitted to a hospital in Tadepalli on Monday. He was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. ''Nazeer underwent a successful robotic assisted appendectomy and is currently in a stable condition,'' said the health update shared by the Raj Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)