Left Menu

UBS CEO: "Momentum is pretty positive"

UBS's chief executive said on Tuesday that the momentum is pretty positive at the Swiss bank, which manages $5.5 trillion in assets since merging with former rival Credit Suisse earlier this year. "This is a great platform that gives us economy of scale and allows us to move forward," Sergio Ermotti said at the Bank of America's Annual Financials CEO Conference.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:55 IST
UBS CEO: "Momentum is pretty positive"
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

UBS's chief executive said on Tuesday that the momentum is pretty positive at the Swiss bank, which manages $5.5 trillion in assets since merging with former rival Credit Suisse earlier this year.

"This is a great platform that gives us economy of scale and allows us to move forward," Sergio Ermotti said at the Bank of America's Annual Financials CEO Conference. UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, the biggest bank merger since the global financial crisis, was hastily arranged in March by Swiss authorities to avert Credit Suisse's collapse.

Ermotti said last week he plans to stay at the bank's helm through 2026 to see through the integration, a process he likened to a marathon. Reuters on Tuesday reported UBS had identified at least four countries including South Korea and India as "slow" in granting regulatory approvals which it needs to complete its takeover of Credit Suisse, according to an internal document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023