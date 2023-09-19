Left Menu

Over 1,200 children have died in the past 5 months in conflict-wrecked Sudan, UN says

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:07 IST
Over 1,200 children have died in the past 5 months in conflict-wrecked Sudan, UN says
  • Country:
  • Egypt

More than 1,200 children under age 5 have died in nine camps in war-scarred Sudan in the past five months because of a deadly combination of measles and malnutrition, the UN's refugee agency said Tuesday.

The UNHCR said the deaths, between May 15 and Sept 14, were documented by its teams in the While Nile province, where thousands of Sudanese have sheltered as fighting has raged for six months between rival generals, in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere.

"Dozens of children are dying every day — a result of this devastating conflict and a lack of global attention," said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April, when simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open warfare.

The conflict has turned the capital and other urban areas into battlefields. At least 5,000 people have been killed and over 12,000 wounded, according to Volker Perthes, the UN envoy in the country, who announced his resignation last week. The actual casualty toll, he said, is likely much higher.

More than 2.5 million people fled their homes, including over 1 million who crossed into Sudan's neighbouring countries, according to the UN's migration agency.

The fighting wrecked the country's health care system, with many hospitals and medical facilities out of service.

Local health care workers "desperately need the support of the international community to prevent further deaths and the spread of outbreaks," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned Monday that the conflict, coupled with hunger, disease, displacement and destruction of livelihoods, threatens to consume the entire country.

OCHA said about half of the country's population — some 25 million people — needs humanitarian assistance by the end of this year. They include about 6.3 million who are "one step away from famine," the agency said.

The UN refugee agency said many displaced Sudanese are suffering from measles and malnutrition. Many refugees arriving in South Sudan and Ethiopia also have contracted measles and are malnourished. Acute malnutrition among children was reported in Chad, which hosts the largest number of Sudanese refugees since the conflict began.

The UN children's agency has also warned that "many thousands of newborns" may die in Sudan by the end of the year because of a lack of access to treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023