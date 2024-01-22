Kremlin says Donetsk attack shows Kyiv's 'vicious side'
The Kremlin accused Ukraine on Monday of using indiscriminate weapons and attacking civilian infrastructure after 27 people were killed in the shelling of a market in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Sunday.
"The Kyiv regime continues showing its vicious side..," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
