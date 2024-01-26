Left Menu

Britain's King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate procedure -Sun

Britain's King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate procedure -Sun
Britain's King Charles went into hospital on Friday to have a planned "corrective procedure" to address an enlarged prostate, the Sun newspaper's royal editor said on X. The king had arrived at the private London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also having treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery last week, and he is expected to stay for two nights, the Sun's Matt Wilkinson said.

Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would need a procedure for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.

