Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, dies after cancer diagnosis
Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment from his medical team, the presidency said. As prime minister in 2014, he told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year. The southern African country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.
