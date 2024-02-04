Left Menu

Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, dies after cancer diagnosis

Geingob died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, where he was receiving treatment from his medical team, the presidency said. As prime minister in 2014, he told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year. The southern African country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, the presidency said, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

