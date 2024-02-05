Netherlands pledges six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:08 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands will deliver six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, taking the total number it has pledged to 30, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Monday. "The Netherlands is readying six additional F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine," Ollongren said in a post on social media platform X.
"Ukraine's aerial superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression." (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Kajsa Ollongren
- Dutch
- Ollongren
- Russian
- F-16
- Ukraine
- Bernadette Baum
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble dips on pent-up forex demand, but taxes may support it
Ukraine war drives shift in Russian nuclear thinking -study
Russian parliament examines plan to seize dissidents' assets
4 rescued and 2 dead in crash of private Russian jet in Afghanistan, the Taliban say
Russian rouble climbs, buoyed by foreign currency sales