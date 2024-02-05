27,478 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 - health ministry in Gaza
At least 27,478 Palestinians have been killed and 66,835 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, health ministry in Gaza said on Monday.
