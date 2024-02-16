Left Menu

Health CS Nakhumicha urges MPs to prioritize health regulation funding

Speaking at the Departmental Committee on Health, chaired by Dr. Robert Pukose at the Bunge Towers, CS Nakhumicha emphasized the vital role of regulation in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakamega | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:57 IST
Health CS Nakhumicha urges MPs to prioritize health regulation funding
Image Credit: pixnio
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula is advocating for increased funding to the Ministry of Health to tackle the proliferation of substandard healthcare facilities.

 

Speaking at the Departmental Committee on Health, chaired by Dr. Robert Pukose at the Bunge Towers, CS Nakhumicha emphasized the vital role of regulation in healthcare.

She underscored its importance in safeguarding healthcare consumers, ensuring a safe environment for professionals, and promoting public health through effective programs.

 Dr. James Nyikal, a committee member and Seme lawmaker, echoed CS's call, urging the medical board to rigorously accredit only qualified facilities and address political interference contributing to the rise of low-quality facilities.

 Dr. David Kariuki, CEO of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, pledged to implement a comprehensive re-categorization process to prevent false claims by hospitals.

Medical Services PS Harry Kimtai assured that measures to prevent fraud under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will be strengthened through vigilant monitoring of patient admissions and facility standards.

 CS Nakhumicha stressed the urgent need for regulations to standardize healthcare practices, ensuring adherence to public health policies and the delivery of safe care to all patients and visitors.

 Regulatory agencies under the Social Health Authority are tasked with monitoring healthcare practitioners and facilities, reporting industry changes, maintaining safety standards, and enhancing healthcare quality in alignment with local, state, and federal guidelines.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024