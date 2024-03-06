Rajasthan CM tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharma said in a post on X that due to a health issue he got a medical checkup done, which showed he was Covid-positive. ''I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)