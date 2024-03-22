Left Menu

TB awareness workshop organised at Gurugram hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:28 IST
TB awareness workshop organised at Gurugram hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A workshop aimed at raising awareness about tuberculosis prevention and its causes was held at a Gurugram hospital on Friday.

The event was conducted by the Deshit Foundation in partnership with Artemis Hospital Gurugram ahead of 'World TB Day', which is observed on March 24 every year.

District TB Officer Dr Keshav said, ''The importance of recognising symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and weight loss is a crucial step to prevent tuberculosis.'' He emphasised the availability of free diagnostic and treatment services at health centres.

Sanjit Kumar Singh, manager of Deshit Foundation said the need for public awareness and preventive measures to underscore TB prevention is important. He emphasised TB is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium, which can affect various parts of the body. Dr Arun Chaudhary Kotaru from Artemis Hospital highlighted the statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicating the scale of the TB epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024