TB awareness workshop organised at Gurugram hospital

A workshop aimed at raising awareness about tuberculosis prevention and its causes was held at a Gurugram hospital on Friday.

The event was conducted by the Deshit Foundation in partnership with Artemis Hospital Gurugram ahead of 'World TB Day', which is observed on March 24 every year.

District TB Officer Dr Keshav said, ''The importance of recognising symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and weight loss is a crucial step to prevent tuberculosis.'' He emphasised the availability of free diagnostic and treatment services at health centres.

Sanjit Kumar Singh, manager of Deshit Foundation said the need for public awareness and preventive measures to underscore TB prevention is important. He emphasised TB is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacterium, which can affect various parts of the body. Dr Arun Chaudhary Kotaru from Artemis Hospital highlighted the statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicating the scale of the TB epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)