IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs MI
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Tim David b Hardik Pandya 11 Travis Head c Naman Dhir b Gerald Coetzee 62 Abhishek Sharma c Naman Dhir b Chawla 63 Aiden Markram not out 42 Heinrich Klaasen not out 80 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-12, NB-2) 19 Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs) 277 Fall of Wickets: 45-1, 113-2, 161-3 Bowler: Kwena Maphaka 4-0-66-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-46-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-36-0, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-57-1, Piyush Chawla 2-0-34-1, Shams Mulani 2-0-33-0. (MORE)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: BJP's list of 20 candidates includes Gadkari, Piyush Goyal; eight new faces
Belarussian FM, Union minister Piyush Goyal highlight need to create awareness on business opportunities in two countries
Piyush Goyal welcomes continued progress at IPEF
BJP names 72 more candidates for LS polls; Anurag Thakur, M L Khattar, Piyush Goyal among nominees
Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, ex-CM Khattar in BJP's second list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha polls