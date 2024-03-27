IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs MI

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Tim David b Hardik Pandya 11 Travis Head c Naman Dhir b Gerald Coetzee 62 Abhishek Sharma c Naman Dhir b Chawla 63 Aiden Markram not out 42 Heinrich Klaasen not out 80 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-12, NB-2) 19 Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs) 277 Fall of Wickets: 45-1, 113-2, 161-3 Bowler: Kwena Maphaka 4-0-66-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-46-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-36-0, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-57-1, Piyush Chawla 2-0-34-1, Shams Mulani 2-0-33-0. (MORE)

