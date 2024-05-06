Left Menu

Building collapse in South Africa leaves 22 injured, dozens trapped

Rescue efforts were underway after 22 people were injured and dozens remained trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, authorities said on Monday. There were no immediate reports of fatalities. "The collapse occurred just after 2 pm (1200 GMT) today, 6 May with a construction crew of approximately 70 on site," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:44 IST
Building collapse in South Africa leaves 22 injured, dozens trapped

Rescue efforts were underway after 22 people were injured and dozens remained trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, authorities said on Monday. Those rescued from the site had been sent to hospitals across the Western Cape province, the municipality of George, a coastal city east of Cape Town, said in a statement. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

"The collapse occurred just after 2 pm (1200 GMT) today, 6 May with a construction crew of approximately 70 on site," it said. CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed a cloud of dust as the building crumbled.

"I saw one guy was working and then 'boom' and I saw the whole building collapsed... I'm also traumatised. It is very sad," Theresa Jeyi, a local councillor, told reporters at the scene. State-owned broadcaster SABC earlier reported that more than 40 people were trapped under the rubble.

The provincial government said it was monitoring the situation. "At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage," said Alan Winde, Western Cape premier.

Rescue workers on site were trying to recover where they heard calls from people, George Mayor Leon van Wyk told SABC, while rescue equipment were on its way. "This is going to be a really lengthy exercise and probably going to go right through the night," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024