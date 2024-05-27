India and Japan Strengthen Health Ties at WHA77
India and Japan have agreed to enhance their bilateral health cooperation during the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva. Key areas of focus include digital health, AI in healthcare, elderly care, and non-communicable diseases. The initiative aims to leverage technology for better health outcomes and address ageing populations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to enhance bilateral health cooperation, India and Japan have agreed to advance their collaborative efforts during a meeting on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, officials on Monday said.
The two nations emphasised their commitment to building on the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2018, they said.
The key areas of focus included expanding cooperation into new domains such as digital health, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, elderly care, and tackling non-communicable diseases.
This initiative aims to leverage technological advancements to improve health outcomes and address the growing challenges posed by an ageing population and lifestyle-related diseases, the officials said.
They highlighted the importance of the forthcoming Joint Working Group meeting, which will facilitate detailed planning and implementation of these collaborative projects.
Additionally, the two countries are set to strengthen their ongoing programme focused on training the Indian nursing professionals in the Japanese language.
This programme is designed to prepare the nurses for employment opportunities in Japan, addressing the country's healthcare workforce needs while providing valuable career prospects for the Indian professionals, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Japan
- health
- WHA77
- digital health
- AI
- elderly care
- non-communicable diseases
- nursing
- cooperation
ALSO READ
Nothing suspicious found after Delhi Airport, several hospitals received bomb threats: Police
'Our troops not capable of operating Dornier aircrafts given by India': Maldives Defence Minister
Plane with 3 Makes Emergency Landing Without Gear at Australian Airport After Burning Fuel
Aircraft experiences technical difficulties at Australian airport, emergency services attend
"We should always take our opponent seriously": AIMIM chief Owaisi after casting his vote in Hyderabad